F1 reports further increase in positive COVID tests

For the second successive week, F1 has recorded an increase in positive test results for the coronavirus.

From when testing began in early July until 18 September, from 49,228 tests, ten were to prove positive, the most high profile of these being Sergio Perez.

However, in the week ending 25 September, a further 3,526 tests revealed 7 positive results.

The latest round of 1,822 tests has resulted in 10 proving positive.

While organisers at Monza allowed a limited number of health workers access to the Italian Grand Prix, the events at Mugello and Sochi were the first to witness paying fans in the stands. However, F1 bosses insist that this had no bearing on the number of positive tests.

"Those who tested positive were all ancillary personnel," said F1 in a brief statement. "Those cases have been managed quickly and effectively without impacting the event.

"The presence of fans has not affected that situation as the public was not allowed to enter the F1 bubble as per our protocol in force," it added.