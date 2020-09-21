20,000 tickets to be sold for Nurburgring race

Organizers at the Nurburgring have announced that 20,000 tickets are to be sold for the Eifel Grand Prix which takes place next month.

Despite continued uncertainty over the pandemic, organizers at the Nurburgring have announced that the event will follow the example of Mugello and Sochi and allow fans access to the event which takes place on 11 October.

Following approval from the district administration of Ahrweiler, advance ticket sales will take place in several stages.

"During the first advance booking stage, the Nurburgring will start with the tried and tested T3 and T4a grandstands," said organizers, "and additionally with the T5b grandstand, which belongs to the cheapest ticket category.

"It is important to us in the first stage to offer tickets in different price categories," explained Nurburgring Managing Director, Mirco Markfort. "Of course, in times of COVID and the enormous personnel and planning effort this entails, everything is a question of cost. But it's also about giving all fans the opportunity to secure tickets and enjoy the race safely."

If the level of infection does not exceed the limit values, the Nurburgring will release additional grandstands in coordination with the authorities.

Numerous measures are being taken to ensure a safe experience, beginning with the contactless ticket purchase, which is only possible online, personalised and seating-accurate.

For full contact traceability, the opened grandstands are divided into individual sections and designated seating blocks. These designated blocks each have four bookable seats and a corresponding distance among one another. On the way from ticket control to the seats, masks are mandatory.

Seat markers guarantee that everyone will take their personalised seat and each grandstand has also been allocated a fixed parking zone. A visitor guidance system then ensures that visitors from different grandstands do not have to meet.