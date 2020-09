7 test positive for COVID

To date, since testing for the coronavirus began in early July in the week leading up to the season opener in Austria, there have been 52,484 tests for the virus.

Up until last week only 10 of the tests proved positive, most famously that of Racing Point driver, Sergio Perez.

This week's round of tests however, brought back 7 cases of the virus, making it the worst week since testing began.

Of course, this follows the triple-header that saw the Belgian Grand Prix followed by two races in Italy.

After that, the sport took a well-deserved break, having completed 9 races in 11 weekend, with almost all team personnel heading home.

No specific details as to teams or individuals are provided by the FIA or Formula 1.

