Imola given green light for 13,000 fans

Authorities have granted Imola permission to allow 13,000 fans a day access to the circuit for next month's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

The news comes as organisers at Sochi reveal that over 30,000 fans attended last weekend's Russian Grand Prix.

"Thanks to the precise and meticulous anti-COVID health security protocol presented to the Emilia-Romagna Region, it was possible to obtain a significant public presence, more than 13,000 people for each race day," said Imola organisers in a statement.

The opening seven rounds of the heavily revised schedule were all held behind closed doors, and while organisers at Monza invited a limited number of healthcare workers, the Tuscan Grand Prix at Mugello was the first race this year to witness paying fans in the stands, but even then there umbers were strictly limited.

Confirming the attendance allowance for the race, organisers at Imola - which will be a two-day event - have made clear that access to the circuit is only allowed between 09:30 and 18:00 each day and that masks must be worn at all times except when seated. The seats being specifically assigned and socially distanced. Temperature checks will also be made on entry to the track.

As it currently stands, the forthcoming races at Nurburgring, Portimao and Istanbul Park will also be open to fans.