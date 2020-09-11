Perez was kept in the loop insists Szafnauer

Racing Point team boss, Otmar Szafnauer, disputes Sergio Perez' claim that he was not told anything as the Silverstone outfit sought the services of Sebastian Vettel.

Speaking on Thursday, after the team revealed the German as teammate to Lance Stroll for next season, Perez said that until he received a phone call from Lawrence Stroll on Wednesday morning advising that he was not to be retained he was not aware his seat was in danger.

However, speaking to Sky Sports, Szafnauer insists that the Mexican and his manager were kept fully in the loop.

"He did have an inkling and he did know," said Szafnauer. "We kept his manager Julian (Jakobi) informed of the process all the way through.

"It wasn't a clear decision," he continued, "and that's credit to him because he's done such a great job for us.

"He was kept aware of what was going on," he insisted. "What he didn't know, because the decision wasn't made, was what the definitive action was going to be. That's what he learned on Wednesday.

"The decision was made two days ago, really," he said of the signing of Vettel. "It wasn't easy, Sergio has served us well, he's a great racer. He's a quick driver. He's a safe pair of hands on a Sunday, especially doesn't make many mistakes and brings points in.

"It wasn't easy," he continued. "I think that's a compliment to Sergio, for us to deliberate so long whether to take a four-time world champion with all the experience that Sebastian brings, or stay with Sergio.

"Ultimately, with Aston Martin coming in, I think it's the right decision to get the experience that Sebastian brings with him, experience of a top team, that's where Aston Martin aspires to be. I think we did the right thing."

Of course, as recently as Spa, Szafnauer was insisting that the team would be retaining its current line-up.