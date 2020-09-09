Official: Perez to leave Racing Point

Sergio Perez is to leave Racing Point at the end of the 2020 season, bringing an end to his seven-year association with the Silverstone outfit.

In those seven seasons, Perez helped the team achieve some memorable feats, including five podium finishes - most of them against the odds. Those strong results also helped the team - as Force India - achieve consecutive fourth-place finishes in the Constructors' Championship in 2016 and 2017.

"Everybody at Racing Point would like to thank Sergio for his hard work and dedication over the years, and wish him every success in the future," read the official statement.

"Checo has been part of the Silverstone family for seven years," said Otmar Szafnauer, "and in that time has become one of the most complete drivers on the grid. Blisteringly quick on Saturday and Sunday, he's established his reputation as a tenacious racer and together we have enjoyed some fantastic moments.

"If there was ever a sniff of a podium, Checo was ready to pounce, and those five podiums represent some of the finest days in the history of this team. Outside of the car, Checo is a true character and a good friend, and it's been a pleasure working with him for such a long time.

"Although we will say goodbye at the end of the year, there are still nine races to go and plenty of opportunities for Checo to make some more special memories with this team."

The Racing Point statement didn't include a comment from the Mexican, who instead took to social media.

"Everything in life always has a beginning and an end," he wrote, "and after seven years together, my time with the team will come to an end after the season.

"It hurts a bit," he admitted, "as I bet on the team during very rough times. We managed to overcome obstacles and I am very proud of saving the jobs of several of my team-mates.

"I'll keep the memories of the great moments lived together, the friendships and the satisfaction of always giving my all. I will always be grateful for the opportunity given to me by Vijay Mallya, who believed in me in 2014 and allowed me to continue my F1 career with Force India.

"To the current administration, led by Lawrence Stroll, I wish nothing but the best in the future, especially with the upcoming Aston Martin project."

The decision to drop the Mexican has distinct echoes of Racing Point's decision to drop Esteban Ocon at the end of 2018 in favour of Lance Stroll.

As is the case with Perez, there were no competitive drives on offer for Ocon, who eventually spent 2019 as reserve driver for Mercedes.

It is now expected that the team, to be known as Aston Martin from next season, will confirm Sebastian Vettel as Lance Stroll's teammate, the announcement possibly coming over the course of this weekend's Ferrari celebration at Mugello.