Italian GP: Practice team notes - Racing Point

Lance Stroll: "It's looking very competitive out there so we could have a challenge on our hands this weekend. There's some work to do tonight, because we haven't got the car where we want it just yet. We will study the data tonight and see where we can make some changes for tomorrow. I think qualifying could be quite messy because everybody is looking for a tow. Teams will be playing games so we just need to try and position ourselves as best we can."

Sergio Perez: "Today was a good start to the weekend and I think we know where we can find some more performance overnight. We now understand where some of our weaknesses were at Spa and we are working to find some solutions for the low downforce set-up. I think qualifying is going to be a challenge tomorrow because everybody wants to get a tow and, like last year, we could see some traffic jams. Every session in qualifying will be a close fight, but we can aim for a start inside the top ten. The margins are close and our rivals are strong too, but we can be confident in our chances."