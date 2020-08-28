Belgian GP: Practice team notes - Racing Point

Sergio Perez: "I felt really good in the car today and we can be happy with a positive Friday programme. I'm excited to go away tonight and see if we can find a few extra tenths in the car and fight for a strong starting position for the race - I think we've shown today we're certainly capable of that. We can be optimistic considering our pace in the short and long runs today. Like everyone else, the red flag late in FP2 means it's harder to figure out the pecking order, but I'm confident we're in a good place right now. We didn't get any truly wet conditions, so we'll have to see what tomorrow brings. I think we're better prepared for wet conditions than we were at the beginning of the season, so we're ready for whatever tomorrow brings."

Lance Stroll: "It's been a good day and I'm happy with how the car feels - I just wasn't quite able to put together a clean and quick lap in FP2. But we've already shown that the pace was pretty good in FP1, so I'm happy with today's work. Checo was able to put together a strong programme, so we've got plenty of positives to take from today. I also think we've found a couple of small areas where we can make a few tweaks and find some improvements for tomorrow. I'm looking forward to trying to take a step forward in FP3 and then fighting for a good starting position inside the Top 10 for Sunday."