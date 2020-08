Spanish GP: Practice team notes - Racing Point

Sergio Perez: "It was great to be back in the car today: I'd missed Formula 1 so much! I'm very pleased to be behind the wheel and working with my team again. I thought it would take me some time to get back up to speed after missing two race weekends, but I'm pleased that I was able to get back into the rhythm very quickly. It was a physical day out there in the high temperatures, but the main thing is that we showed promising pace, so I'm looking forward to qualifying tomorrow. We completed today's programme, and I'm happy with what we achieved, so we can aim for a good result in qualifying and points on Sunday."

Lance Stroll: "It was pretty toasty out there! I'm looking forward to a cold shower now! It wasn't the easiest Friday, but we know there are areas where we can make improvements overnight and for Sunday, so I'm confident we can take a good step forward. We've seen in today's running that a strong race result will require good tyre management as the track temperature is so high this weekend. Now that we've experienced these types of conditions, we can go away and make sure we set the car up as well as possible for tomorrow and Sunday. It was great to see Checo back in the car too. I'm confident that we'll be fighting for points on Sunday."