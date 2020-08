Perez gets Barcelona green light

To date, F1 has carried out over 24,000 tests for COVID-19 as it seeks to maintain some semblance of a season.

Of those 24,000, there have been 4 positive results, two of them relating to Racing Point driver, Sergio Perez.

Having missed the two Silverstone events, having contracted the virus during a trip back to Mexico to visit his Mother, ahead of this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix the driver has finally tested negative again.

"We're pleased to share the news that Checo has tested negative for COVID-19," tweeted the team this morning. "The FIA have confirmed that Checo can return to the F1 paddock and he will compete for the team in this weekend's Spanish GP."

"I'm very lucky that I've only had mild symptoms," said the Mexican as he looked ahead to the Barcelona race, "so I've been able to keep training and make sure that I'm ready to jump back behind the wheel of the car.

"I'm very glad I had my tablet to keep me entertained too," he added, referring to the two weeks spent in quarantine, "though! I've definitely missed racing and it was hard to watch from the outside. I can't wait to get on track."