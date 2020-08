Racing Point appeals stewards ruling

As expected, Racing Point is appealing the stewards ruling on its controversial 2020 contender, the RP20.

With Renault and Ferrari pressing ahead with their appeals and McLaren and Williams seemingly having had second thoughts since Friday, it was expected that Racing Point would also appeal last week's ruling.

Protesting its innocence from Day One, and team owner, Lawrence Stroll making a rare and hard-hitting public statement on Sunday, the Silverstone outfit is determined to clear its name, which, according to the Canadian, has been dragged "through the mud".

In his statement, in which he said he was "appalled” by the “poor sportsmanship of our competitors”, the Canadian hinted at further action against those doubting his team's integrity.

Ironically, in the race that followed, the team clawed back 14 of the 15 points deducted by the stewards, though there remains the mater of the fine.

The case now goes to the FIA's International Court of Appeal, though the date of the hearing has yet to be announced.