Ferrari and Renault officially appeal Racing Point ruling (Updated)

Ferrari and Renault have become the first teams to officially appeal the stewards decision on the legality of the Racing Point RP20.

"Please note we have just confirmed our intention to appeal against the Stewards' decision Document 4 (issued on August 7 at 9:30) and Document 41 (issued on August 9 at 16:44)," said the Maranello outfit in a brief statement this evening (Tuesday).

Following the announcement of the ruling on Friday, teams had 24 hours in which to notify the FIA of their intent to appeal. After that they had 96 hours in which to officially lodge said appeal.

While Renault, McLaren, Williams, Ferrari and Racing Point announced their intent to appeal, Ferrari was the first to officially press ahead with the action.

Around an hour later, Renault, the team that first protested the RP20s and set the whole thing in motion, announced its intention to appeal.

"We have confirmed our intention to appeal against the Stewards' decision in respect of the Racing Point brake ducts," said the French team on Twitter. "In the meantime, we will continue to work intensively with the FIA and all stakeholders to develop and implement a clear and enforceable regulatory framework that will ensure all teams participating in the 2021 season will develop their original aerodynamic concept by themselves."

McLaren however will not be going ahead with its appeal.

"McLaren Racing has decided not to appeal the decisions of the FIA Stewards in relation to Renault's protests of Racing Point," announced the Woking outfit.

"The team welcomes the Stewards' decisions and findings in this case and importantly that the FIA has demonstrated that transgressions of the rules will be investigated and punished.

"Moreover, McLaren Racing is pleased that the FIA will further clarify the sporting and technical regulations to protect Formula 1 as a sport where teams are clearly defined as Constructors, and removes the potential that the Formula 1 World Championship includes cars that are, in effect, copies of other competitors'.

"Taking the above and a broad view of all factors into account, McLaren Racing will not continue with an appeal in this case.

"Additionally, McLaren Racing respects the decisions of Ferrari and Renault to pursue their appeals and will follow proceedings with interest."

McLaren's decision follows team boss, Andreas Seidl's claim that pressing ahead with the appeal would not create "bad blood" with Mercedes, the German team coming out strongly in favour of Racing Point and due to supply the Woking team's power units from next season.