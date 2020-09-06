Renault to become Alpine F1 from 2021

As from next season, the Renault F1 team will become Alpine F1

By naming its team Alpine from 2021, Groupe Renault has chosen to continue to "put the colours of French excellence at the heart of Formula 1", said the French manufacturer in a statement issued hours before the Italian Grand Prix.

"Already recognized for its records and successes in endurance and rallying, the Alpine name naturally finds its place in the high standards, prestige and performance of Formula 1," it continues.

"The Alpine brand, a symbol of sporting prowess, elegance and agility, will be designated to the chassis and pay tribute to the expertise that gave birth to the A110. For Alpine, this is a key step to accelerate the development and influence of the brand. The team’s engine will continue to benefit from Groupe Renault’s unique expertise in hybrid powertrains and its E-Tech name will be retained.

"The signing of the new Concorde agreements, with the capping of budgets and the implementation of new technical regulations from 2022, confirms the Group’s determination to return to the podium and win under its new colours.

"Alpine is a beautiful brand," said Luca De Meo, C.E.O. Groupe Renault, "powerful and vibrant, that brings a smile to the faces of its followers. By introducing Alpine, a symbol of French excellence, to the most prestigious of the world’s automotive disciplines, we are continuing the adventure of manufacturers in a renewed sport. We are bringing a dream brand alongside the biggest names, for spectacular car races made and followed by enthusiasts. Alpine will also bring its values to the F1 paddock: elegance, ingenuity and audacity."

"This change comes at a key moment in the trajectory of the team and the sport," added Cyril Abiteboul. "Alpine brings a new meaning, new values and colours to the paddock with the spirit of competition from other worlds and French creative agility. These will be assets in the preparation of 2022 deadlines. The new regulatory and financial framework will establish the conditions for a fairer motor sport in its redistribution of revenues; simpler and progressive in its governance. The implementation of the "budget cap" will put an end to the expense race and will allow the signatory teams to be measured for their sporting value. Alpine has its place in Formula 1 and can challenge for victory."