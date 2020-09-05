Haas seeking driver continuity

While the vast majority of the 2021 grid is already decided, there are still a number of vacancies at the wrong end of the grid.

Alfa Romeo has yet to announce its line-up, Williams is yet to confirm who will partner George Russell, and Haas has yet to announce whether it will retain either of its current drivers.

One thing team boss, Guenther Steiner is sure about however, is that the team needs continuity as it looks ahead to the new regulations in 2022, and therefore whoever is driving for the American outfit next season should form the line-up heading into the new era.

"It's been a strange year, let's call it the COVID year," he told Sky Sports, "it's changed everything, it's changed all the timelines.

"We are not in a hurry," he continued. "It's better to think a little bit more and make the right decision, even if the perfect decision goes away.

"But we need to do it properly and see what we're going to do," he admitted. "We've got two good drivers at the moment and we can always fall back on them, I guess.

"Everything is on the table for next year," he added. "The only thing that I would like and I will discuss it with Gene in the next weeks and months how we do it best and see what fits for us.

"But one thing, in my opinion we need to do, whoever is in the car in '21 should be in the car for '22," he added. "With the new car coming, if you know the driver at least you've sorted something out.

"Even if it's the guys who are now in, if they stay, they should stay for at least the next two years. I'm against swapping for '22 with the new car, new driver, that could be difficult."

While this year marks Romain Grosjean's fifth year with the team, Kevin Magnussen is in his fourth. Though both have had their moments, neither has particularly impressed, certainly on a regular basis and the failure to change at least one of them last year only added to the speculation over the team's future.

It is understood that Nico Hulkenberg is being considered, while Ferrari may see an opening for one of its juniors.

Check out our Friday gallery from Monza, here.