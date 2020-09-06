Racing Point withdraws 'duct-gate' appeal

Racing Point has withdrawn its appeal against the stewards ruling on 'duct-gate' after all the teams agreed to a ban on "reverse engineering".

"We welcome the resolution the teams have agreed," said the Silverstone outfit in a brief statement issued hours before today's Italian Grand Prix, "and we’re pleased the FIA has provided much-needed clarification of the rules on listed and non-listed parts.

"The stewards and all parties involved in the appeals process recognise that there was a lack of clarity in the regulations and that we did not deliberately break them.

"Now that the ambiguity around the regulations has been settled, we have decided to withdraw our appeal in the wider interests of the sport.

"This issue has been a distraction for us and the other teams, but now we and everyone else can get back to focusing solely on what we’re all here to do: racing hard and providing excitement and entertainment for the millions of F1 fans around the world."

It remains to be seen if Ferrari will withdraw its appeal, but speaking on Friday, team boss, Mattia Binotto said this would be the case if the FIA clarified the rules, and after meeting with the teams this weekend the sport's governing body has agreed.