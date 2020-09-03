Drivers warned on Parabolica track limits

Other than the track having been resurfaced from the exit of Turn 2 through to the exit of Turn 5 and Race Control being moved to the ground floor, the only other change to the Autodromo Nazionale Monza ahead of this weekend's race is the installation of timing loops at the Parabolica.

The Move comes as the FIA continues its crack down on track limits, and ahead of this weekend's race, drivers have been warned once again that they will be punished for taking liberties.

A lap time achieved during any practice session or the race by leaving the track (all four wheels over the white track edge line) on the outside of the Parabolica, will result in that lap time and the immediately following lap time being invalidated by the stewards.

On the third occasion of a driver cutting behind the apex of Turn 5, and/or crossing the white line on the outside of Turn 11 during the race, he will be shown a black and white flag, and any further cutting will then be reported to the stewards.

As has become the norm in recent years, four rows of polystyrene blocks have been placed in the escape road at Turn 1 / Turn 2. In order to ensure that cars are able to re-join the track safely any driver using the escape road must go around the end of each of these rows and re-join the track at the end of the escape road. Drivers may only use the grass if it is clearly unavoidable.

Furthermore, any driver going straight and who misses the black and yellow bumps placed before the apex kerb of Turn 5 (second chicane) must stay to the right of the yellow line and the bollard, and may then re-join the track at the far end of the asphalt run-off area after the exit of Turn 5.

In both instances, a lap time achieved during any practice session or the race in this manner will result in that lap time will being invalidated by the stewards.