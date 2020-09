Hamilton "amused" by engine mode ban

This weekend sees engine modes banned, and Lewis Hamilton admits that he's amused by a move which he and his team take as a compliment.

Whatever way one looks at it, the ban, originally intended to be introduced in Belgium but subsequently deferred to this weekend, is aimed at Mercedes.

All the talk of levelling the playing field is essentially a means of trying to curb the German manufacturer which has won over 70% of the 128 Grands Prix held since the hybrid formula was introduced.

"I find it kind of amusing," Lewis Hamilton told reporters at Monza, "because the FIA said that it was so they could manage everyone's usage of the engine or something like that. And then Red Bull came and said, we were the ones just pushing for it. So it's just completely different reasons why they did it.

"I think naturally we lose a little bit," he admitted, the modes though mainly used in qualifying also proving useful during races. "But it's not the end of the world.

"I think everyone potentially would lose something but maybe some more than others. And no one particularly knows.

"I like personally being able to control when you use some of the life of the engine and when you save it," said the Briton. "That's kind of been a strength of mine in terms of saving engine mileage through the year and making the engine last longer. They take a bit of that away, but it means we have to worry less about switching over to anything else.

"I think it's a compliment at the end of the day," he smiled, "hopefully the guys back at the factory take it as a compliment that they've done such a fantastic job with the engine.

"But we will continue to work and improve with the situation we're given and it will be interesting to see how it plays out during the weekend... we should still better race pace."

"I think in qualifying, obviously, there's going to be a small difference, but not huge," added teammate, Valtteri Bottas. "But then in the race, it seems like we're actually overall going to have a better race car with a decent mode all through the race, so I think the team has really tried to maximise it, of course, this weekend, with how it goes.

"It's not going to change much, it's just one strategic thing less, so everything's just a bit more equal I guess."

