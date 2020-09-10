Perez: Nobody told me anything

Only yesterday morning, websites were running stories claiming that Sergio Perez' 2021 seat at Racing Point was safe as they speculated on Sebastian Vettel's future.

Meanwhile, the Mexican was receiving a phone call from team owner, Lawrence Stroll who informed him that, despite having a contract, he was not part of the team's plans for next year. Later that day the F1 world was let in on the news.

"Nobody told me anything," Perez told reporters at Mugello today, "but I already knew and figured out a couple of things.

"The final confirmation came yesterday," he continued. "It's fine... seven years with the team. Everything has a beginning and also an end and we still have nine races to make each other very proud.

"There were some discussions in the background about contracts and so on which I am not willing to disclose," he added, "because I think those things should remain between the team and myself. But there were a couple of things in the contract that we went through and they just officially told me yesterday that I am not continuing. I didn't expect that but it's how it is."

Asked if he would have preferred to have known sooner, what with speculation linking Vettel with the seat having been rife for the last couple of months, along with the team's denials, and if he was disappointed with how it had been handled, Perez said: "I wouldn't say disappointed in that regard because obviously I understand the team has the negotiations going on and they took probably longer than I thought.

"Probably a bit more clarity would have helped regarding my future," he admitted, "because then I would have looked for a plan B, which probably wouldn't have changed anything.

"I've been long enough in this business, it's part of this crazy world called F1," he laughed. "I think a better opportunity came to the team, to the brand, so there's nothing I can do. It's not a performance-related thing so as a driver there is not much I can do or think back."

The Mexican is currently linked with both Alfa Romeo and Haas, his sizeable sponsorship roster - along with his obvious talent - likely to attractive to both teams, especially the American outfit.

I think everything is an option right now," said the Mexican, when asked what options he has. "My main target is to remain in F1, I feel that I am still very young and hungry and I want to carry on in Formula 1.

"But it has to be the right package," he quickly added, "a package that really gives me the maximum motivation to give my 100 per cent every single lap.

"I think it's also going to be a long-term project, targeting 2022, there I expect the rule changing to play a major effect. So that's the main reason that I want to continue for 2022 because I feel there can be plenty of opportunities.

"I certainly think 2021 can be a difficult year in that regard but you never know. There certainly are options out there and I don't expect to make a decision any time soon.

"I will take the time that I require and if I don't find anything in F1 then I will think about the other series, other things. We'll see."