Vettel came "close" to retiring from F1

Sebastian Vettel has admitted that he came close to retiring from F1 after parting company with Ferrari.

For many, the four-time world champion has never recovered his form since Germany 2018, when he made an unforced error while leading his home Grand Prix.

Though there have been a few flashes of his obvious brilliance since, there have also been too many inexplicable spins and clashes.

Dropped by Ferrari, which is set to now focus on Charles Leclerc, Vettel has admitted that he came to close to giving up on F1 as his options became increasingly bleak.

Asked how close he came to quitting, the German told reporters: "Close...

"I don't know if there is a measure of how close you can get," he added. "But it was close in terms of having a lot of thoughts, and deciding that ultimately I have to put myself first in that regard and what's best for me.

"What I've decided now, I believe, is the best for me and looking forward to proving that," he continued. "It wasn't an easy call because the last weeks and months have been quite intense, a different and new situation to be in.

"As I have put out from day one, obviously I felt like I wanted to remain in Formula 1 if there was something that really attracts me.

"The main thing for me has been answering to myself the question of what I want to do and want to get out of myself in a potential future in Formula 1," he admitted.

"Once those things were clear I think the performance side was ticked fairly quickly," he added, referring to Racing Point, "and a lot of thinking on my side in terms of what I want to get at again, once those things were clear it was clear what to do."