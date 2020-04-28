Site logo

F1 shutdown extended again

28/04/2020

The FIA's World Motor Sport Council has approved a further extension to the ongoing F1 shutdown.

All competitors must now observe a shutdown period increased from 35 to 63 consecutive days during the months of March, April, May and/or June, said the FIA in a brief statement this afternoon.

50 days after the start of their shutdown period, upon application by the competitor, and subject to the prior written approval of the FIA, each competitor may use the services of a maximum of ten personnel to work remotely on long lead time projects.

The shutdown period for power unit manufacturers has been extended from 35 to 49 consecutive days during the months of March, April, May and/or June.

36 days after the start of their shutdown period, upon application by a power unit manufacturer, and subject to the prior written approval of the FIA, each manufacturer may use the services of a maximum of ten personnel to work remotely on long lead time projects.

The initial shutdown was announced on 18 March, three days after the ill-fated Australian Grand Prix, and was subsequently extended on 7 April.

