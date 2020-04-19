Hamilton overalls to be auctioned for NHS charities

A number of F1-related items are to be auctioned as part of Bonhams online auction in support of the NHS charities Covid-19 appeal.

Of most interest are race suits worn by Mercedes pair Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton's race suit was worn during his 2019 title-winning season during the practice sessions at the Monaco (FP2), Austria (FP2) and Silverstone (FP2) events, as verified by Mercedes who donated the suit.

Bottas' suit was worn at the 2019 Azerbaijan (FP3), Monaco (FP3), French (FP1) and Silverstone (FP3) events.

Another highlight of the auction is Racing Point driver Sergio Perez's first racing suit of the 2020 campaign, while McLaren has donated a race suit worn and signed by Lando Norris.

Williams has donated a VIP Experience at the 2021 British Grand Prix, which with a Friday tour of the factory and museum, as well as a look behind the scenes at race operations during a practice session, all followed by afternoon tea. The winning bidder will then enjoy Saturday and Sunday grandstand tickets with access to the paddock and full hospitality in the Williams motorhome, including pit lane walks, viewing area session, driver meet and greet and an item of merchandise each.

Money raised by the auction will go towards funding well-being packs/gifts for staff and volunteers on wards/departments - this could include food, deliveries, high energy/protein bars/drinks, snacks, refreshments, wash kits, overnight stay kits - cost of travel, parking, accommodation for NHS staff and volunteer's expenses and other items as requested by NHS Charities that enhance the well-being of NHS staff and volunteers caring for Covid-19 patients.

The auction is being hosted at bonhams.com and is online now, running for three weeks until Wednesday 29 April. Bids can be made by visiting bids@bonhams.com or calling Bonhams on +44 (0) 20 7447 7447. All lots will be available to view online at bonhams.com/theblueauction.

Bonhams is waiving all charges which means 100% of proceeds are going to the NHS Charities Covid-19 Urgent Appeal. Funds from the NHS Covid-19 appeal will help support the health and wellbeing of NHS staff and volunteers supporting Covid-19 patients in ways above and beyond which NHS funding can ordinarily provide. The appeal has a target of £100 million.

"As the nation adjusts to life in lockdown, the commitment of NHS staff and volunteers shouldn't be far from our minds," says Ellie Orton, Chief Executive of NHS Charities Together. "These are the people who leave their homes to care for others and work tirelessly in the face of the virus when they're needed most. It's easy to feel powerless in these challenging times but this campaign is a way we can make a difference, to look after these heroes so they can give the best care possible in these unprecedented circumstances."

"The NHS staff and volunteers are heroes to us all," adds Patrick Masson, Bonhams Managing Director for the UK and Europe. "We at Bonhams are honoured to host this initiative and to donate the skills we have at our auction house to support those who are working so hard for us on the frontline."