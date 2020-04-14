Video: Mercedes pays tribute to Sir Stirling Moss

Mercedes, with whom Sir Stirling Moss enjoyed victories in F1 and Sports Cars, has compiled a special video tribute to the racing legend who passed away on Sunday.

Over the course of his career, Moss raced for a number of teams and manufacturers, but it was arguably with Mercedes in 1955 that he enjoyed some of his most famous victories.

Ironically, 1955, the year of the Le Mans disaster that saw the Silver Arrows withdraw from motorsport, saw Moss score wins with the Silver Arrows in the Mille Miglia, the Targa Florio, the RAC Tourist Trophy and the British Grand Prix.