Sir Stirling Moss has died

Sir Stirling Moss, arguably one of the very finest drivers to grace motor sport, a true icon and totally deserving of the epithet legend, has passed away aged 90.

Dubbed the greatest driver never to win the Formula One World Championship, Moss was runner-up four times and third on three occasions.

In addition to his success in F1, Moss enjoyed great success in other series, most notably Sports Cars, twice finishing second in the Le Mans 24-hours and of course his famous 1955 win in the Mille Miglia.

The Briton also finished second in the 1952 Monte Carlo Rally.

From 66 F1 starts, Moss claimed 16 wins, 16 pole positions, 20 fastest laps and made 24 appearances on the podium, making him, in terms of percentages, one of the most successful drivers in the history of the sport along with Juan-Manuel Fangio, Alberto Ascari, Jim Clark, Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher and Alain Prost.

Moss passed away in the early hours of today, his wife, Lady Moss by his side.

"He died as he lived, looking wonderful," she told the Daily Mail. "He simply tired in the end and he just closed his beautiful eyes and that was that."

Though his death is understood to be linked with the chest infection he picked up in Singapore in 2016, it is not thought to be related to the coronavirus.

Rather than merely listing his numerous wins, Pitpass has called on Mike Lawrence - who actually knew the man - and always referred to him simply as 'God', to write a tribute.

Dr Lawrence assures us that his tribute is on its way.