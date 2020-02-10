Wolff: Hamilton and Mercedes "an obvious pairing"

As sections of the media - including the lunatics - continue to link Lewis Hamilton with a "dream" move to Ferrari, Toto Wolff, having made clear that Mercedes is not leaving F1 any time soon, insists that Lewis Hamilton is the obvious driver to lead the team to further glory.

"I think it is the obvious pairing going forward," said the Austrian, at the Royal Automobile Club in London as his team announced a new, long-term partnership with chemical giant INEOS.

"We would like to have the fastest man in the car," he continued, "and I know that Lewis wants to be in the fastest car, so there's an obvious mutual outcome."

Having previously described claims of Daimler pulling the plug on its F1 programme, Hamilton heading to Ferrari, and Lawrence Stroll buying the team, as the work of a "lunatic", Wolf said of the six-time world champion and his future at Brackley: "We travel around the world almost ten months every year, and what we do in the winter is we leave each other in peace. The last conversation I had with him was on the evening before the Christmas party and we had a nice chat and that we would start the discussion when he comes back from America and we have properly kicked off the season.

"At the moment Lewis has proven that he is the best current driver, with his six titles, and on the mid and long-term I hope we are able to continue to provide technology to the best driver and to attract them."