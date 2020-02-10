Mercedes reveals 2020 livery

While the German team's 2020 contender, the W11, will make its debut at Silverstone on Friday, St Valentine's Day, this morning, to mark the announcement of a new multi-year partnership with chemical giant INEOS, Mercedes revealed its livery for the forthcoming season.

In all honesty, for the most part there is little difference to the 2019 livery, however, there is clearly more red on the car to mark the presence of its new principal partner.

The livery reveal took place at the Royal Automobile Club in London, and was attended by INEOS Chairman and founder, Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Speaking at the unveiling, Toto Wolff said the multi-year deal would hopefully end speculation over the team's future, though he admitted that there remain issues to resolve with the sport's owners.

"We are in this for the long term," he told reporters. "We like the platform, but at the same time we are in negotiations with the rights holders and things need to be sorted out.

"But the partnership is clearly something that indicates our wish to continue our successful journey in Formula One," he added.

Referring to today's announcement, Wolff said: "It is a very proud moment for us to welcome INEOS to Mercedes in their new capacity as principal partner. The company's ambition, dynamism and entrepreneurial flair are a perfect fit for the spirit of Mercedes-AMG Petronas.

"Both companies share a restless desire to improve every day and a strong commitment to achieving the very best results. Our partnership will be defined by tackling great challenges together - on the race track, on water and on the stages of the Grand Tours - and we will be aiming to raise the bar in each of them.

"Furthermore, this new partnership is an important cornerstone of our future plans in Formula One. It once again serves to demonstrate the attraction of the sport for ambitious, global brands with a long-term vision for success."

A privately owned UK multinational company with its HQ in London, INEOS is the country's biggest chemicals company.

In addition to chemicals, the company has moved into various other sectors, and is to launch the Ineos Grenadier, a "spiritual successor" to the Land Rover Defender, in 2021, the powertrain for the vehicle supplied by BMW.

In the sporting arena, the company is funding Britain’s Americas Cup operation, and has taken over ownership of the dominant cycling outfit Team Sky.

"It is a proud moment for INEOS to become principal partner to the world's best Formula 1 team, and by extension to one of the world's most prestigious brands, Mercedes-Benz," said Ratcliffe.

"The Mercedes team is a leader in global sport and have consistently shown that they are at the forefront of technological innovation and human performance.

"Their grit and determination to redefine what is possible makes them a natural fit for INEOS."

