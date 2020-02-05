Mercedes signs up former Ferrari partner

Though it has yet to sign a new team agreement and commit to F1 post-2020, the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team has announced a multi-year partnership with high-performance computing leader AMD, technology supplier of supercomputing, simulation, PC and data centre technologies.

AMD was previously partnered with Ferrari, and while the company's logo is now featured among the many partners on Mercedes stationery, it has disappeared from that of the Maranello outfit.

According to the press release, "the new partnership combines the two companies' passion for extreme performance", and will see the AMD logo on both sides of the cockpit of the team's 2020 car, on the drivers' race suits and team clothing and on the engineering station.

The new partnership will also see the team pilot the use of AMD commercial solutions, including AMD EPYC server processors and AMD Ryzen PRO laptop processors, to optimize the team's various workstreams.

"At AMD, we are at our best when we create disruptive technologies that push the envelope of what is possible in high-performance computing," said John Taylor, chief marketing officer at AMD. "We are thrilled to join forces with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, a team operating at the cutting edge of technology and with whom we are a shared spirit in delivering incredible innovation and performance from the factory to the racetrack."

"Innovation is at the heart of Formula One, we always try and push the technological boundaries in our hunt for performance," said Toto Wolff. "We are delighted to have AMD join our team as a partner and we look forward to the journey ahead of us as we explore sophisticated solutions to unlock untapped performance potential."