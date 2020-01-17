Mercedes 2020 contender to make Valentine's Day track debut

Mercedes has revealed that its 2020 contender will make its track debut at Silverstone on 14 February.

The W11 will complete its initial shakedown at Silverstone - 75 days after the last Grand Prix of 2019 in Abu Dhabi and 30 days before the new season kicks off in Australia.

"The shakedown is an internal event for the purpose of completing initial systems checks and creating rights-free, on-track footage of our 2020 car," said the German team. "Therefore, the event will unfortunately not be open to the media or the public.

2019 saw the German team score a historic sixth successive constructor and driver championship double, and only a brave man would bet against another this season, despite the best efforts of Ferrari and Red Bull.

While there are precious few regulation changes this season, Mercedes will be keen to continue where it left off in Abu Dhabi, where Lewis Hamilton pretty much dominated the weekend.

The Briton and his teammate, Valtteri Bottas, are both in the final year of their current contract, and with Toto Wolff linked with Chase Carey's job at Formula One Management, and the team having achieved more than it could ever have hoped for, there is continued speculation that the Three Pointed Star may call time on its F1 programme this year.

Alpha Tauri is scheduled to reveal its new car and livery on the same day.