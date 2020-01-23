Red Bull and ExxonMobil extend partnership

Red Bull has announced a multi-year extension to its collaboration with ExxonMobil that will see the company continue as the team's official fuel, lubricant and technology partner.

Under the renewed agreement, ExxonMobil will provide engineering support to develop the next-generation lubricants needed to improve engine and gearbox performance, starting with the team's 2020 car, the RB16.

Since the collaboration started in 2017, ExxonMobil has continuously improved its Esso Synergy racing fuels and Mobil 1 lubricants in close collaboration with the team's engine suppliers, resulting in enhanced performance, improved lap times and valuable research lessons for ExxonMobil as it develops new consumer products.

"Aston Martin Red Bull Racing is very pleased to be continuing its successful partnership with ExxonMobil for the upcoming 2020 season and beyond," said Christian Horner. "Over the past three seasons the work conducted by ExxonMobil, in close collaboration with our engineers and the team's engine suppliers, has produced very positive results.

"Each new development of fuel and lubricants has added performance that have undoubtedly helped us charge towards our on-track goals and we look forward to seeing further gains through the extension of this partnership."

"As one of the biggest and most recognisable names in global motorsport, Aston Martin Red Bull Racing has proven to be the ideal partner for Mobil 1 and Esso Synergy," added Nigel Searle, Senior Vice President of ExxonMobil Lubricants. "While on the track we have been able to deliver performance enhancing technology to the team, we have also worked closely with Aston Martin Red Bull Racing off the track with a focus on digital and social media to connect with our increasingly diverse target audience, providing technology that is also road-relevant to the modern-day consumer.

"Today's announcement enables us to continue to partner with a dynamic team and platform to showcase our advanced, high-performance lubricant and fuel technologies. With the season-opener in Melbourne fast approaching, we look forward to continue working with the team and its exciting drivers Max Verstappen and Alex Albon."