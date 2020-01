Williams sponsor heads to McLaren

For the second successive year, Williams has lost a number of sponsors to rival teams. Last year it lost a number of sponsors to Racing Point and this year Orlen has followed Robert to Kubica while Rexona, part of the Unilever empire, has switched to McLaren.

As the Woking team revealed a "multi-year technical partnership with Unilever", Williams took to social media.

"A great five years with Unilever," it tweeted, alongside a picture of the Anglo-Dutch giant's Rexona deodorant logo on one of its cars, "including partnering with our Engineering Academy for the past two years.

"We would like to thank them for their support and wish them well for the future."

The partnership with McLaren will aim to drive developments in the following areas for Unilever:

Engineering to improve performance and energy efficiency through areas such as Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) modelling, and build deeper insights into material science.

Digital to augment and enhance capabilities in areas such as sensor technology and analytics of complex systems

Talent through broadening rotational placements, mentorships, inclusivity programmes and the co-creation of an Engineering Academy

"Innovation is at the heart of McLaren," read the McLaren press release, " from competing in the most advanced racing series in the world, pioneering automotive design and applying technologies and methodologies to industries as diverse as pharmaceuticals, FMCG and aviation.

"McLaren and Unilever believe that great breakthroughs come when diverse minds and skillsets come together in a bold spirit of learning and challenge."

"McLaren and Unilever are two organisations with a global reputation for innovating, inspiring and leading in the technology industry," said Zak Brown, whose JMI company brokered the original Williams deal. "For more than 50 years, McLaren has been an innovator in engineering and the driving force behind cutting-edge technological firsts and pioneering breakthroughs.

"This partnership allows us to share knowledge and expertise between two global organisations, developing in integral areas to both businesses. We are looking forward to starting this partnership in the 2020 season."

"This is a very exciting partnership for both Unilever and McLaren," added Dave Penrith, Chief Engineer, Unilever. "Together we will use our combined efforts to solve both current and future challenges with some of the best engineering minds in the world, and also develop the next level of talent within our companies. The application of McLaren technology and culture will be an important component as we make our business ever more agile, sustainable and responsive to customers and consumers."

With the Symantec logo missing from Williams press releases of late, one can only assume that this signals other sponsor deserting the Grove outfit, which earlier this week revealed an "expanded partnership" with Sofina Foods, which was founded by Michael Latifi, father of Williams 2020 driver, Nicholas.