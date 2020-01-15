Global brain technology company partners with Haas

MindMaze, the global brain technology company specializing in neuro-inspired computing platforms, will partner with Haas F1 Team for the 2020 season in a relationship aimed at consolidating the technology platform developed by the San Francisco-headquartered firm to become the standard of safety in motorsport globally.

"This partnership with Haas F1 Team is exciting and will explore the intricacies and sophisticated data that are generated across all races to complement the MindMaze Human monitoring platform," commented Dr. Tej Tadi, founder and CEO of MindMaze. "Our new relationship will explore a global approach for safety and performance to include drivers and race crew. Partnering with Haas F1 Team also opens doors to the American market through the Haas Automation network. We're excited because Haas has an innovative approach to human performance and safety to complement engineering advances."

"I'm naturally very pleased to be starting the new season with the introduction of MindMaze to our partner portfolio," added Guenther Steiner. "We welcome them onboard and we look forward to developing our relationship through our mutual interest in furthering our understanding of safety and performance through MindMaze's technological innovations."

To complement the partnership's data collaboration, MindMaze will also enjoy branding trackside with a presence on driver and mechanic overalls and helmets.

Founded in 2012 by CEO Dr Tej Tadi, MindMaze is the billion-dollar, brain technology company that builds intuitive human-machine interfaces through its breakthrough neuro-inspired computing platform. The company's innovations are at the intersection of neuroscience, mixed reality and artificial intelligence.

The company's U.S. headquarters is in San Francisco, CA, with technology development based in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the company's first products in healthcare which help patients with post-stroke disabilities and brain injuries.

MindMaze has a presence in 20 countries and with its subsidiaries, operates across the Healthcare, Media and Automotive industries.