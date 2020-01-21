Ferrari to launch car at the Romolo Valli Municipal Theatre

Ferrari will launch its 2020 contender at the Romolo Valli Municipal Theatre, in the city of Reggio Emilia.

"We have chosen Reggio Emilia, because 223 years ago, this city was where the tricolour was born and later adopted as the flag of unified Italy," said the Italian team in a brief statement. "The Valli Theatre is therefore the perfect setting to reveal Scuderia Ferrari’s latest car."

The curtain goes up at 18.30 on Tuesday 11 February, and fans can follow the presentation live, as it streams on the team's various digital platforms.

The car will make its official track debut just a few days later at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit, in the hands of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc.