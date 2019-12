Valentine's Day launch for AlphaTauri

AlphaTauri, formerly known as Toro Rosso, and before that Minardi, is the second team to announce the launch date of its 2020 contender.

The Faenza-based outfit first applied for the name change in September, in respect of the clothing brand launched in 2016 named after the AlphaTauri star.

The company, which has two flagship stores, one in Graz and one in Salzburg, launched its first campaign for the Autumn/Winter 2018 season, the collection including parkas, coats, shirts, sweaters, T-shirts, caps and bags.

In recent years, Toro Rosso has taken a low-key approach to launches, usually taking the wraps off its new car in the hours before pre-season testing gets underway, but with the rebranding is clearly looking to make the most of the occasion.

The car, which will likely feature an all-new livery, and will be driven by Daniil Kvyat and Pierre Gasly, will be revealed on the evening of Valentine's Day (February 14) at Red Bull’s Hangar-7 complex, near to Salzburg.

This year saw the Faenza-based outfit claim two podiums, on its way to claiming sixth in the team standings, its best result since 2008, when Sebastian Vettel gave the3 team its first, and only, win.

Ferrari, which will unveil its new car on 11 February, is the only other team to reveal its launch date.