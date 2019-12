Work continues at Hanoi track

The Vietnam Grand Prix Corporation (VGPC), promoter of the Vietnam Grand Prix, has released a number of images revealing the progress being made on Formula 1’s newest track.

Scheduled to take place from 3rd to 5th April, the inaugural race in Vietnam will comprise the third round of the sport's busiest-ever schedule.

The Hanoi Circuit - which runs to 5607m in length and features 23 corners, some of them inspired by iconic F1 tracks - is a unique hybrid design, fusing street circuit characteristics with a permanent track layout.

The first track to be developed in partnership by Tilke Engineers and F1’s own Motorsports Division, organisers claim it will become one of the "most challenging and sensational circuits" in the sport.

With high speed corner sequences not seen at any other pure street track and as many as three overtaking points where cars will have the potential to battle side-by-side, officials insist it is a track designed to deliver spectacular racing.

A minor change to the original layout sees an additional corner added in the final section of the circuit has increased the number of corners from 22 to 23.

"We have changed a little bit on Turns 22 and 23," Le Ngoc Chi, CEO of the Vietnam Grand Prix Corporation, told Motorsport.com. "It's a street circuit and you have to adjust it to the actual geographical conditions of the area, and make sure that it meets with every single requirement of the FIA and F1.

"We have worked very closely with FIA and F1 to make sure that everything we do ensures perfect safety for the drivers, as well as still creating all the exciting turns that allow the drivers to showcase their skills.

"The new layout will be out very soon, and everyone will see that the change is little, but it adds another turn to the circuit and it is not too much different. But it's safe, and that's the most important thing."

Overlooking the track will be the 300m long pit building, whose design has been inspired by Hanoi's Imperial Citadel of Thang Long, representing the proud nation's long history and strong cultural heritage. The stunning permanent structure is expected to be completed by December 31st.

Images released today show the asphalt levelling process in progress along the 0.93 mile (1.5 km) long back straight beginning at the exit of Turn 9 and running down to Turn 11. This section of the track will be the point where the drivers will be flat-out next April, with expected speeds estimated to reach 210 mph (335 km/h).

The levelling process is being done on the whole 5607m track and expected to near majority completion by the new year.