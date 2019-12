Toro Rosso name change approved

The provisional entry list for next season has been issued, and while it does not yet reflect the order of the team standings, which could yet change today, it does confirm that from next season Scuderia Toro Rosso will become Scuderia Alpha Tauri.

The Faenza-based outfit first applied for the name change in September, in respect the clothing brand launched in 2016 named after the AlphaTauri star, a giant red star 65 light-years from the Sun in the constellation of Taurus.

AlphaTauri launched its first campaign for the Autumn/Winter 2018 season, the collection including parkas, coats, shirts, sweaters, T-shirts, caps and bags.

The brand has two flagship stores, one in Graz and one in Salzburg.

It is unclear whether the team livery will reflect the name change, for the corporate colours of the clothing brand are black and white.

In its final outing at Toro Rosso, the Faenza based outfit has the chance to leapfrog Renault in the standings and claim fifth, which would be its best finishing position since entering the sport in 2006.

Check out our Saturday gallery from Yas Marina, here.