Who Goes Where 2020

Today's news that Romain Grosjean will continue to partner Kevin Magnussen at Haas, leaves just six seats still vacant for 2020.

That said, a number of them appear to be spoken for, though everytihnig could be turned on its head should there be a change at Ferrari.

While the most high profile seat up for grabs is that at Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen, the most high profile driver without a seat is Nico Hulkenberg.

With the major overhaul planned - but not agreed - for 2021, it is likely that a number of teams will follow the example of Mercedes, Haas, McLaren and Racing Point and retain an unchanged line-up, however, over the years we have learned that nothing in F1 should be taken for granted.

The one ceretainty is that Robert Kubica is unlikely to reamin at Williams, with Nicholas Latifi his most likely replacement.