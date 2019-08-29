F1 releases provisional 2020 calendar

F1 has released the provisional calendar for the 2020 world championship season, and as expected it comprises 22 races, the most ever in the sport's 71 years.

The season gets underway with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 15 and concludes with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit on November 29.

Thankfully, following the unease experienced in 2018 there will be no triple-headers, though there will be seven back-to-back race weekends.

The schedule sees a return to Zandvoort for the Dutch Grand Prix in May, while Hanoi will host the first Vietnam Grand Prix a few weeks earlier on April 5.

Australia, Britain and Spain have all renewed their contracts this year, as has Azerbaijan, while Mexico City will continue to host a race for the next three years under the new title of Mexico City Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, an extension to the contract with the Italian Grand Prix is in the final stages of being concluded.

The schedule will be submitted for approval at the FIA World Motor Sport Council meeting on October 4.