F1 releases provisional 2020 calendar

NEWS STORY
29/08/2019

F1 has released the provisional calendar for the 2020 world championship season, and as expected it comprises 22 races, the most ever in the sport's 71 years.

The season gets underway with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 15 and concludes with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit on November 29.

Thankfully, following the unease experienced in 2018 there will be no triple-headers, though there will be seven back-to-back race weekends.

The schedule sees a return to Zandvoort for the Dutch Grand Prix in May, while Hanoi will host the first Vietnam Grand Prix a few weeks earlier on April 5.

Australia, Britain and Spain have all renewed their contracts this year, as has Azerbaijan, while Mexico City will continue to host a race for the next three years under the new title of Mexico City Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, an extension to the contract with the Italian Grand Prix is in the final stages of being concluded.

The schedule will be submitted for approval at the FIA World Motor Sport Council meeting on October 4.

Date Race Circuit
15-Mar Australia Melbourne
22-Mar Bahrain Sakhir
05-Apr Vietnam Hanoi
19-Apr China Shanghai
03-May Netherlands Zandvoort
10-May Spain Barcelona
24-May Monaco Monaco
07-Jun Azerbaijan Baku
14-Jun Canada Montreal
28-Jun France Le Castellet
05-Jul Austria Spielberg
19-Jul Great Britain Silverstone
02-Aug Hungary Budapest
30-Aug Belgium Spa Francorchamps
06-Sep Italy Monza
20-Sep Singapore Singapore
27-Sep Russia Sochi
11-Oct Japan Suzuka
25-Oct USA Austin
01-Nov Mexico Mexico City
15-Nov Brazil Sao Paulo
29-Nov Abu Dhabi Yas Marina

