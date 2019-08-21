2020 British Grand Prix scheduled for 19 July

While next year's calendar looks set to increase to 22 races, with a number of current events still in doubt, thus far there hasn't been a hint of a provisional schedule for 2020, with only Melbourne having confirmed its date.

Now Silverstone has announced that next year's British Grand Prix will take place over the weekend of 17 - 19 July, though organisers admit this is a provisional date, and may be subject to change.

Even a provisional date is music to the ears of British race fans however, for just a few weeks ago the future of the event remained in serious doubt after the nothamptonshire track activated a clause in its previous 17-year contract which meant that this year's race was the last.

Just days before this year's race however, the circuit and F1 agreed a new 5-year deal, which sees the race reamain at the iconic British track until 2024.

Next year's Grand Prix will be a milestone in the history of Formula 1, with the sport celebrating 70 years, following the staging of the inaugural world championship race at Silverstone on 13 May 1950.

Consequently, Silverstone and its oweners, the British Racing Drivers' Club (BRDC), will pay homage to the great drivers, iconic cars and pivotal moments of the past to commemorate the occasion.

"We're very excited to be on sale with tickets for next year's Grand Prix," said Stuart Pringle, Managing Director of Silverstone. "Our celebrations to mark 70 years of Formula 1 will be an extra highlight and I would urge fans to buy their tickets as soon as possible to get the best seats in the house and savour one of Britain's top sporting events."

Further details here