Ferrari to continue developing SF90

As we approach that time of the year when the (driver) silly season traditionally gets underway, Autumn also marks that time when those teams no longer battling for the top positions switch their attention to next year's car.

In danger of being overhauled by Red Bull for the runner-up spot, one might feel that Ferrari would be well served in focussing on next year's contender, but such a move isn't up for discussion according to team boss, Mattia Binotto.

"Whatever we can do in the current season will be to the benefit of the next one," said the Italian, according to Motorsport.com, "so I don't think we should stop at any stage the development on the current season, because again, I think it can be passed over.



"But we need to organise ourselves for 2021, no doubt," he added, having recently questioned whether a major overhaul of the rules is really necessary. "We've got now some responsible people in the technical department, and together with them we need to carefully take our decisions relative to the priorities.

"Hopefully what we can do is to have more downforce at a similar level of efficiency," he said, Hungary, where both drivers finished over a minute behind race-winner Lewis Hamilton, having shown up the SF90's weakness in terms of downforce. "I think that should be the two objectives.

"I think the direction of development is that more downforce is acquired, and I will not at least put in that equation the efficiency. I think we should simply put more downforce and be as efficient as we can. Then we need to use properly our downforce, which is in how can we set up and have a proper balance on the car, here I think there's areas where we can improve and we should improve.

"It has been a demanding start of the season, no doubt," he admits, "for many reasons, having changed as well the organisation in January, it's not an easy one.

"So, yes, it has been demanding," he continued, "but I think if there is anything which is helping, it's the team spirit we've got. And as you know, when you are in difficulties, if around you, you can feel people happy, supportive, with the right mood, it's a lot easier.

"And if there is anything that makes me comfortable, it's certainly the people around me. And that I think is true for each of us, and I think that's our strength at the moment."