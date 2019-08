Teams agree to 22-race calendar for 2020

A meeting between the team bosses and F1 boss, Chase Carey on Saturday morning saw the approval of a 22-race calendar for 2020, making it the busiest schedule in the history of the sport.

Mercedes boss, Toto Wolff reveals that as part of the agreement, following fears that spending would increase should the engine component allocation be increased to compensate for the extra race, it was agreed that the allocation would remain the same as this year.

"In a nutshell we basically agreed to have a 22nd race," the Austrian told reporters. "We've got to let Liberty do their business, and their business is to grow F1

"If they are able to attract promoters, we've got to support them," he continued. "So we shouldn't change the technical regulations because we have an extra race. That was the debate we had. It shouldn't be seen as an opportunity to increase the number of components.

"But equally we've got to protect our people and all of us, because it could get to a point where it's not manageable any more with one single crew. That becomes a factor that needs a solution."

Formula One Management now has to reveal the full calendar for next year, and while there will be no triple-headers, as seen in 2018, there will be several more double-headers, with talk of the Bahrain race being held the week after Melbourne.