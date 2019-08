Perez "finalising" 2020 Racing Point deal

Hoping that the latest upgrades will do their job and allow his team to be more competitive on a more consistent basis, the team still finding its feet after the purchase of the defunct Force India outfit last year, Sergio Perez says he is close to agreeing a new deal with Racing Point.

"I think things are settling down," he told reporters in Hungary, "my priority will be to continue with the team.

"It's not done yet," he said of a new deal, "we are finalising it. But you know in Formula One until it's done it's never done. As I see very good prospects for the future so I look forward to it.

"It takes a bit longer, with my deals, so I think it should be a matter of time, he added, a reference to his own personal sponsor deals.

As Force India, and now as Racing Point, the Silverstone-based outfit has been highly vocal about the plans to level the playing field by means of a budget cap and more equal distribution, and looking ahead the Mexican believes this, together with the change of ownership, will stand the team in good steam going forward.

"I think the prospect and the ambitions of the team is very good, I think it will be very good to get a long term deal here because I see that the team is going forwards.

"I think it works both ways, and we ideally would like to commit for a long-term deal, so hopefully we can work out the terms and everything."

Asked if he believes that the proposed 2021 rules overhaul could see the team challenging for podiums, he said: "I think so. When you look around it's definitely a good place to be.

"I've been very long with the team," he added. "I remember what a weekend I had last year and the administration process, I had all that here last year, so to come back here after one year and see where the team is and where the team is heading to, I feel very proud of that. I definitely haven't finished business, although I've been a long time with the team, I see more to come."