Grand Prix will remain in Sao Paulo insists governor

While there was a flurry of publicity following Brazil's president, Jair Bolsonaro's claim in May that the country's round of the world championship was heading to Rio de Janeiro next year, things subsequently went a little quiet.

Other than doubts about whether a new circuit could be built in time, and where the money would come from, there was the little matter of Sao Paulo having a contract for the 2020 race.

While Bolsonaro, who has close connections with Rio, continued to claim that the race was moving to the city, it was revealed that city hall had appointed US-based Rio MotorSports group to build the circuit (pictured) which is to be located in the Deodoro region of the city and will be co-designed by Hermann Tilke.

Since June the affair has gone somewhat quiet, but speaking to Terra this week, Sao Paulo governor, Joao Doria, a potential presidential candidate in 2020, insists that the race will remain at the historic and popular Interlagos facility.

"Formula 1 will not leave Sao Paulo," he said. "Rest assured that it will continue here.

"There was a lot of desire from Rio to take the F1, but from Sao Paulo it will not leave," he added. "We will not allow F1 to exit.

"Currently, we made arrangements with Liberty so that F1 will continue here in Sao Paulo."