World Motor Sport Council approves changes to 2020 sporting and technical regulations

Following its meeting in Paris, the FIA's World Motor Sport Council has approved a number of changes to the technical and sporting regulations for the 2020 F1 season.

These include:

Wording relating to the sampling and testing of fuel at the events to incorporate reference declarations

The reinstatement of the chequered flag as the definitive end-of-race signal

Wording to prevent teams from covering their cars during winter testing, in order to make these events more appealing to the media and fans

Minor corrections and adjustments to articles in both sets of Regulations

The Council also confirmed the appointment of BBS as the single supplier of wheel rims starting in 2021, following its pre-selection on 5 July 2019.

A consultation phase with the teams and BBS was conducted under the arbitration of the FIA Technical Department, with some resultant minor changes to the initial specification being approved today.

Following the pre-selection of Magneti Marelli for the fuel primer pump, and of Bosch for the high pressure fuel pump and piping by the Council on 30 July 2019, a phase of consultation with the teams, power unit manufacturers and the two prospective suppliers was conducted under the arbitration of the FIA Technical Department.

Today, the Council proceeded to final appointment of the two suppliers.

The WMSP also confirmed the 2020 calendar as previously announced on 4 October, with the Hanoi and Zandvoort circuits still subject to homologation.

Date Race Circuit 15-Mar Australia Melbourne 22-Mar Bahrain Sakhir 05-Apr Vietnam Hanoi* 19-Apr China Shanghai 03-May Netherlands Zandvoort* 10-May Spain Barcelona 24-May Monaco Monaco 07-Jun Azerbaijan Baku 14-Jun Canada Montreal 28-Jun France Le Castellet 05-Jul Austria Spielberg 19-Jul Great Britain Silverstone 02-Aug Hungary Budapest 30-Aug Belgium Spa Francorchamps 06-Sep Italy Monza 20-Sep Singapore Singapore 27-Sep Russia Sochi 11-Oct Japan Suzuka 25-Oct USA Austin 01-Nov Mexico Mexico City 15-Nov Brazil Sao Paulo 29-Nov Abu Dhabi Yas Marina

* Subject to circuit homologation