Site logo

World Motor Sport Council approves changes to 2020 sporting and technical regulations

NEWS STORY
05/12/2019

Following its meeting in Paris, the FIA's World Motor Sport Council has approved a number of changes to the technical and sporting regulations for the 2020 F1 season.

These include:

Wording relating to the sampling and testing of fuel at the events to incorporate reference declarations

The reinstatement of the chequered flag as the definitive end-of-race signal

Wording to prevent teams from covering their cars during winter testing, in order to make these events more appealing to the media and fans

Minor corrections and adjustments to articles in both sets of Regulations

The Council also confirmed the appointment of BBS as the single supplier of wheel rims starting in 2021, following its pre-selection on 5 July 2019.

A consultation phase with the teams and BBS was conducted under the arbitration of the FIA Technical Department, with some resultant minor changes to the initial specification being approved today.

Following the pre-selection of Magneti Marelli for the fuel primer pump, and of Bosch for the high pressure fuel pump and piping by the Council on 30 July 2019, a phase of consultation with the teams, power unit manufacturers and the two prospective suppliers was conducted under the arbitration of the FIA Technical Department.

Today, the Council proceeded to final appointment of the two suppliers.

The WMSP also confirmed the 2020 calendar as previously announced on 4 October, with the Hanoi and Zandvoort circuits still subject to homologation.

Date Race Circuit
15-Mar Australia Melbourne
22-Mar Bahrain Sakhir
05-Apr Vietnam Hanoi*
19-Apr China Shanghai
03-May Netherlands Zandvoort*
10-May Spain Barcelona
24-May Monaco Monaco
07-Jun Azerbaijan Baku
14-Jun Canada Montreal
28-Jun France Le Castellet
05-Jul Austria Spielberg
19-Jul Great Britain Silverstone
02-Aug Hungary Budapest
30-Aug Belgium Spa Francorchamps
06-Sep Italy Monza
20-Sep Singapore Singapore
27-Sep Russia Sochi
11-Oct Japan Suzuka
25-Oct USA Austin
01-Nov Mexico Mexico City
15-Nov Brazil Sao Paulo
29-Nov Abu Dhabi Yas Marina

* Subject to circuit homologation

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2019. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms