Drivers allowed 3 MGU-Ks from next season

From next season drivers will be allowed 3 MGU-Ks before taking a penalty.

While the rules currently allow for three Internal Combustion Engines (ICE), Turbochargers and MGU-Hs, only two MGU-Ks are allowed, along with two Energy Stores and Control Electronics.

Following the meeting of the World Motor Sport Council in Paris, drivers will now be allowed three MGU-Ks before they start taking penalties, the teams having pushed for this in light of the calendar being expanded to 22 races next year.

While the Mercedes, Ferrari, Haas, Racing Point, Alfa Romeo and Williams drivers only required two MGU-Ks this season, Daniil Kvyat used 6 over the course of the season, while Carlos Sainz and Pierre Gasly used four and Max Verstappen and Nico Hulkenberg three.

The MGU-K, which harvests the kinetic energy to be stored in the battery has proved particularly troublesome for Renault and Honda.