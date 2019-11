Vettel "surprised" by Red Bull's pace

As the 'did they, didn't they' furore over the legality of Ferrari's engine continues, Sebastian Vettel has jokingly pointed the finger of suspicion at Red Bull and Honda.

Two weeks after Max Verstappen suggested that Ferrari's lack of pace in Austin was because the Italian team had been caught cheating, the Dutchman's raw pace in qualifying was the perfect opportunity for Vettel to hit back.

"It was getting better," said the German, when asked about the balance of his car and the 0.123s deficit to Verstappen. "I think we were a bit shy yesterday, more aggressive this morning, which was a step forward, and in quali it seemed to go up and get better - but I think also the track ramped-up, so yeah, obviously it's good to, y'know, get in the front row.

"I was having a very good first attempt in Q3," he continued, "went a little bit wide in the final turn - I don't think I was the only one - but yeah, I think Max's second time was a bit far away so I think we have to admit that we got beaten fair and square today.

"It was a bit of a surprise..." he admitted, "not to see them that quick but to see them that quick on the straights. So, a little bit suspicious..."

However, providing he and the Dutchman make it through the first couple of corners without incident, Vettel is hopeful for his chances.

"Obviously we know the race for us is maybe not as strong as quali but I was quite pleased with the balance and we therefore did another long run this morning in practice and it felt much better than yesterday. So that gives me hope for tomorrow.

“It’s a long race you know, we have 71 laps and you are easily tempted by three, four laps for yourself or others to maybe jump and maybe make a decision on strategy, but you only find out at the end whether it was the right one.

"The key will be to have a good start," he admitted, "I think, ideally get ahead and then I think we manage the tyres, we make the right call on strategy so we will see what happens.

"In the end, we are racing in Interlagos and for some reason there is always something crazy happening, so it might rain tomorrow, even though they say it's sunshine but here you never know."