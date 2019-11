Brazil GP: Practice team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "It was a bit of a messy day because of the changing weather and I think the lap times are not really representative as the track and ambient temperatures are pretty different to what it looks like for tomorrow and Sunday. It's positive that the car was straight away working well, there are of course always things you can improve but it was a good start and we have a good basis for tomorrow. The top three teams are all very close to each other so let's see how everyone responds to the track and temperatures tomorrow. I also don't mind whether the rest of the weekend is wet or dry as I think we can be competitive whatever the conditions."

Alex Albon: "Today was ok. FP1 was tricky in the wet and obviously it wasn't ideal crashing but it was quite a minor off. I just lost it on the brakes and it happened at the worst part of the track. The guys did a great job to get the car ready for FP2, and the car felt ok on the prime tyre. Then I switched to the option and got a flat spot so that was my session over really. I think our performance looks quite good though and our race pace is strong so we can take positives from today, I just don't know where I'm at because I haven't had a clean session. This track is quite difficult, and with the weather and rivers on the circuit it's not easy, but it's fun and I'm enjoying driving it. I need more laps and I'm just chipping away at it. Interlagos is old school so you need to build up to it and get into a rhythm."