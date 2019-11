F1 bosses eyeing re-start change following Interlagos drama

It was following a particularly chaotic Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos, during which the weather gods appeared to be having the time of the lives, that Bernie Ecclestone famously suggested that sprinklers might be installed trackside at other circuits in a bid to spice up events.

A few years down the line and the Sao Paulo track has once again given F1 bosses inspiration.

Whereas the re-start line, following the withdrawal of the safety car, was traditionally at the pitlane entrance, this year the rule was changed so that the race officially resumed - in that cars are not allowed to overtake - until they have crossed the start/finish line.

At the first re-start on Sunday, Max Verstappen pulled off a bold move on Lewis Hamilton in Turn 1 to take the lead, and teammate Alex Albon pulled off a similarly bold move on Sebastian Vettel.

Learning from this experience, at the second re-start the Dutchman, determined not to give his pursuers a possible tow on the pit straight, thereby allowing them to similarly pass him in Turn 1, held off, only accelerating once he reached the line, leaving his pursuers for dead.

The late acceleration, which saw the field more bunched-up than usual, resulted in some great battles throughout the field, setting things up for a thrilling finale.

"(Max) was particularly strong at the second re-start, when he slowed the field right down with the aim of ensuring no one would be able to slipstream past him and snatch victory," says Ross Brawn, reflecting on Sunday's race.

"It was an exciting and fascinating re-start which will be analysed very carefully, as the closeness of the pack in the seconds leading up the green flags resulted in a thrilling spectacle as drivers jockeyed for position and where the slightest advantage proved decisive.

"Examining the possibility of procedurally recreating those conditions in future is an interesting concept and one that will undoubtedly be explored in the coming period," he added.

Referring to Verstappen's overall performance on Sunday, the F1 MD said: "Max, was in superb form. He didn't waver, he trusted the judgement of his engineers and strategists, and he delivered a winning drive of pace, power and precision.

"Of Max's three wins this year, this was the one where the Red Bull-Honda package was at its best, as it seems to have closed on if not actually matched the level of its rivals. There's only one race to go, but the Milton Keynes team and the Japanese manufacturer have laid down a strong marker for 2020."