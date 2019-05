Monaco GP: Practice team notes - Alfa Romeo

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal: "It's good to start in Monaco with two clean session, as track time is essential to build confidence around this track. We are satisfied with the work we did today but we are not getting carried away. Finding some extra performance is crucial if we want to target two places in Q3, which is our objective."

Kimi Raikkonen: I had been looking forward to today's sessions since the moment I woke up. It's the start of my 300th race weekend in Formula One and I want to savour every moment, remember every face. When I got to the garage and sat in my car, I struggled to hold back my emotions. My race engineer, Julian, had to remind me it's a race like any other and to focus on my job, but I think I may have shed a tear or two when I drove out of the garage."

Antonio Giovinazzi: "I am happy about today's work. The first time in an F1 car around Monaco can be a bit daunting, but I got into a rhythm quickly and was able to enjoy the sessions. There isn't a lot between all the teams so we will need to make some more improvement tonight to stay in the top 10."