Only Ferrari to run upgraded engine in Spain

Earlier this week, Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto revealed that the new engine, originally scheduled to make its debut in Canada, had been brought forward to this weekend, as the Italian team seeks to halt Mercedes run of 1-2 finishes.

However, speaking in Barcelona, Haas team boss Guenther Steiner revealed that his team and Alfa Romeo will not have the new engine this weekend.

"At the moment, I think it's planned that we take the engine at either Monte Carlo or Canada," he told reporters.

When it was suggested that Monaco might not be the best place to debut the new unit, he replied: "You can do it so many ways, you always find the pros and the cons. However, at some stage, you need to do it.

"The good thing is, if you do it in Monte Carlo, you can run it for a race so you know for Canada what you've got," he added. "If you can manage mileage, that's the most important thing, so they can do it for us."