Four Ferrari drivers in action at Barcelona test

Ferrari will have four drivers taking part in the test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, which takes place next Tuesday and Wednesday, following the Spanish Grand Prix.

Ferrari will have two cars on track, with one of the SF90s being used for the Pirelli tyre test.

On Tuesday, Charles Leclerc will drive for Ferrari, while Sebastian Vettel will be working for Pirelli.

On Wednesday, Leclerc will drive for Pirelli, while at the wheel of the SF90 for the Scuderia will be Antonio Fuoco.

The former Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) student is currently one of four drivers working in the Ferrari simulator.

This will be Fuoco's third test for the Scuderia, following on from a session at Spielberg in 2015 and at Barcelona in 2016. To date, the Italian has covered 856 kilometres at the wheel of a Ferrari. It will be a useful opportunity for him to drive on a track again, at a time when circuit testing is extremely limited.

FDA driver Callum Ilott (pictured) will also be testing, at the wheel of the Alfa Romeo on Tuesday. The English youngster is currently racing in Formula 2 and this test will be his Formula 1 debut.