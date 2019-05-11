Spanish GP: Qualifying team notes - Alfa Romeo

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal: "This was not a good qualifying session at all: In the morning everything seemed to be fine, but then the temperature increased and all of a sudden we couldn't get the tyres working. But it's not just that, we have too many issues at once which slow us down and which we have to improve for tomorrow's race."



Kimi Raikkonen: "We struggled a bit with the set up at the beginning of the weekend, but then FP3 was quite okay. Then the conditions changed and this made it difficult for us. On one hand I'm not happy, on the other hand we tried everything. We did the best lap of the weekend in qualifying but unfortunately it's not fast enough. It's not one big issue we have, it's lots of little things which we need to work on and improve."



Antonio Giovinazzi: "I have been struggling with my brakes all weekend and it was no different in today's qualifying. It's quite disappointing to go out in Q1, I did a mistake in Turn 10, locked up the fronts and that probably cost me a place in Q2. Tomorrow's race will be challenging because overtaking here is not easy. We will continue working on making improvements and see what we can do in the race."